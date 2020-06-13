PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is hosting drive-in graduations so its 1,500 seniors can watch their virtual commencement ceremonies with their classmates on the big screen outside PPG Paints Arena.

“Now that we are in the Green, we wanted to provide an opportunity for our high school seniors to come together and be celebrated with their families,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in a press release.

“We met with our student leaders, and while we are unable to pull off in-person ceremonies at this time, we agreed that bringing the class together was a fair compromise. We greatly appreciate the willingness of the Pittsburgh Penguins and City of Pittsburgh to pull this opportunity together so quickly for our students.”

The district’s graduation ceremonies will be virtual, but this drive-in graduation will allow the class of 2020 to watch together.

Only vehicles with graduates wearing a cap and gown will be allowed into the lot, and people must stay inside their cars. Nine high schools will have scheduled viewing events.

The district says this is the schedule: