By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light rain showers will continue through the morning as a weak cold front drops through the region.

By late morning, we will see plenty of sunshine and dry out with high temperatures below average only in the low 70’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The same trend is expected for Sunday temperature wise with the chance for a stray shower in afternoon and evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Most rain will stay south of Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday there’s a slight chance for scattered showers but it looks to stay fairly quiet through the week and warming up back near 80.

