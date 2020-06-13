Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday is Flag Day and the National Flag Foundation in Pittsburgh is calling on everyone to fly their American flags.
According to the foundation, regardless of political affiliation, unites us all.
They are also organizing a special “Red, White, And Blue Light Up Night.”
“We’re asking buildings around the country to light up red, white, and blue and it’s remarkable how it’s taken off,” said Romel Nicholas, chair of the National Flag Foundation. “We’re now committed with 41 cities that are agreeing to light up this weekend and we learned that the World Trade Center in New York City has joined our initiative.”
Several Pittsburgh buildings will be participating including the U.S. Steel Building.
