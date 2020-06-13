Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another peaceful protest took place in Oakland on Saturday morning.
A group known as “South Asians For Black Lives” gathered at Flagstaff Hill for a rally.
HAPPENING NOW: Pittsburgh South Asians for Black Lives Matter are having a protest at Flagstaff Hill in Oakland. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Eej2TuEu9r
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 13, 2020
According to a Facebook post, the organizers said they stand in solidarity with the black community and that they were coming together to help push to create an equitable society.
