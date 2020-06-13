GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Hundreds Of Protesters Chant, Sing At Protest Near University of Pittsburgh Campus
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another peaceful protest took place in Oakland on Saturday morning.

A group known as “South Asians For Black Lives” gathered at Flagstaff Hill for a rally.

According to a Facebook post, the organizers said they stand in solidarity with the black community and that they were coming together to help push to create an equitable society.

