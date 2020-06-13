PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people arrived at the hospital in stable condition after a shooting on the North Shore.

A few neighbors said they heard a lot of gunshots just after 7:00 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Sedgwick Street.

According to police, they arrived to find a girl had been grazed in the head by a bullet and a woman had been shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another man had been grazed in the head and he took himself to a local hospital, also in stable condition.

Three cars and a home along Sedgwick Street were also struck by bullets.

Police are investigating and no suspect names have been released.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse will have more details on KDKA News at 11:00.