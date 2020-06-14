Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 37-year old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Beltzhoover early Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh police and paramedics responded to the report of an accident in the 190 block of West Warrington Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious male inside of a vehicle that had struck a pole.
According the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 37-year old James Green, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that there were no other victims in the vehicle.
The Collision Investigation Unit arrived at the scene and is investigating the cause of the accident.
