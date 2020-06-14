PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 3 new Coronavirus cases Sunday and no additional deaths.
The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,079 since March 14. This includes 1,946 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases.
The Health Department says the data reflected in their updates includes “information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county.”
Officials report that 357 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with no increase in new patients since Saturday’s report.
The death toll has remained steady at 173, with 161 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.