PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Allegheny County in the ‘green’ phase, that means many normal summer activities can resume with some restrictions.
On Saturday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald talked about the plans for the County parks.
“There are a lot of things going in the parks for kids to do,” Fitzgerald said.
“We know it’s going to be a tough summer without the pools being open, but unfortunately we were unable to get the lifeguards in time to be able to do that,” said Fitzgerald.
“But we still want to really make sure that kids can go to the parks,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said that the County would need at least 150 lifeguards to open the pools, but only received 24 applications.
