NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The New Castle City Police Department announced Sunday that criminal charges had been filed against two suspects allegedly involved in the missing person case of Amari Wise.
Connor Henry, 20, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence and Todd Henry, 47, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the New Castle City Police Department 724-656-9300 or send a tip online.
Posted by New Castle Police Department on Sunday, June 14, 2020
