GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Create Car Caravan Around Allegheny County Courthouse
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Royce Jones
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Chief Scott Schubert, George Floyd Protest, Local News, Local TV, Mellon Park, Pittsburgh News, Royce Jones, Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A group of pedaling protesters rolled through Oakland Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people turned their passion for cycling into a purpose for a #BlackLivesMatterProtest.

 

Jordan Rose, a local fitness trainer, and cyclist himself organized this protest.

“Pittsburgh is a bike city. And I’ve been praying to God and he said I gave you two wheels so get on those wheels and spread the word,” said Rose.

Cyclists who participated had signs of solidarity strapped on their handlebars and bike wheels.

The protest started in Mellon Park and made its way passed Schenley Park. Protestors chanted George Floyd’s name and called for an end to police brutality and racial injustice while they rode.

Rose worked with Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert to make sure riders stayed safe along the way.

The group was lead by Pittsburgh Police escort with some officers on bikes and motorcade.

“I love Pittsburgh. This is what it’s all about,” said Chief Schubert about people coming together to spread this peaceful message.

 

Rose said people he does not want people to forget the issues being discussed in recent protests and that’s why he says it’s important to continue protesting.

Rose hopes seeing protests like this gets people’s wheels turning about ways to create change.

Comments