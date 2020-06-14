PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A group of pedaling protesters rolled through Oakland Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people turned their passion for cycling into a purpose for a #BlackLivesMatterProtest.

PEDALING FOR A PURPOSE: 🚴🏾‍♂️💨People are meeting in Mellon Park this morning for a #BlackLivesMatter protest. Instead of marching, they’ll ride to Schenley Park. @PghPolice are escorting the group making sure they’re safe! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/usky7ecU3W — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 14, 2020

Jordan Rose, a local fitness trainer, and cyclist himself organized this protest.

“Pittsburgh is a bike city. And I’ve been praying to God and he said I gave you two wheels so get on those wheels and spread the word,” said Rose.

Cyclists who participated had signs of solidarity strapped on their handlebars and bike wheels.

The protest started in Mellon Park and made its way passed Schenley Park. Protestors chanted George Floyd’s name and called for an end to police brutality and racial injustice while they rode.

Rose worked with Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert to make sure riders stayed safe along the way.

The group was lead by Pittsburgh Police escort with some officers on bikes and motorcade.

“I love Pittsburgh. This is what it’s all about,” said Chief Schubert about people coming together to spread this peaceful message.

This is a sight you don’t see every day. The pedaling protesters have made their way to Oakland. Rolling down Forbes now. What a cool way to spread the message of #BlackLivesMatter. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/S60mi6gqCT — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 14, 2020

Rose said people he does not want people to forget the issues being discussed in recent protests and that’s why he says it’s important to continue protesting.

Rose hopes seeing protests like this gets people’s wheels turning about ways to create change.