Comments
BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — Butler City Police are investigating after a man was found with a severe stab wound Sunday morning.
Robert Wagner, 43, had been stabbed in the chest, according to police. Police discovered Wagner around 2:07 a.m. Sunday on the 130 block of West Jefferson Street. Police say he was alive at the time and was sent to Butler Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police have not arrested anyone related to the incident at this time. More information is expected to be released by Butler City Police in the coming days.
You must log in to post a comment.