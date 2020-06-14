Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children’s Museum is hosting a virtual gala for families on Sunday night.
The free program launches the museum’s “Kindness Campaign,” which asks for kids and families to share messages with kindness to their communities.
You can watch the show on the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
The show features special appearances from stars like Zachary Quinto, Katharine McPhee, and Steelers legend Franco Harris.
The Great Night in Gala auction goes live at 12:00 noon.
In the auction, you can bid on weekend getaways, one-of-a-kind art and cultural experiences.
The auction closes on June 21st at midnight.
