Comments
OCEAN CITY, MD (KDKA) – Police in New Castle say one suspect in the disappearance of Amari Wise is in custody.
Connor Henry was taken into custody on Sunday night in Ocean City, Maryland.
RELATED: New Castle City Police Searching For Two Suspects In The Amari Wise Case, File Criminal Charges
It is not yet known when he will be back in New Castle to face charges.
Police are still searching for a second suspect, 47-year-old Todd Henry.
