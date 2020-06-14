Comments
GLEN CAMPBELL (KDKA) — A man died on Saturday after an accident involving his tractor.
Officials say Leonard James Gardner, 68, had been mowing his grass on his property along Fire Tower Road around 5:00 p.m. Saturday when his tractor hit a stump that had been obscured by tall grass. The collision caused the tractor to fall onto Gardner, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s report. Officials say that Gardner was rescued by a volunteer firefighter from Glen Campbell and Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department.
Gardner died of injuries shortly before 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner.
You must log in to post a comment.