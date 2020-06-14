GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Hundreds Of Protesters Chant, Sing At Protest Near University of Pittsburgh Campus
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Local firefighters from multiple counties are participating in a firefighter survival weekend.

The City of Jeannette Fire Department says firefighters from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and McKean counties are involved as well as some firefighters from the state of Ohio. They are receiving instruction from Task Force One Inc.

On Saturday, the firefighters learned how to save their own lives during worst case scenario situations, according to the City of Jeannette Fire Department. The department also said that the firefighters are engaging in more stressful simulations on Sunday, with a building to be filled with smoke.

