Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Semicolon

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Semicolon came to Animal Friends with nine other cats after losing their home. He is a very playful and loving guy and enjoys rolling on the floor all day long! Although he has lived with other cats, he would do best in a home as the only pet so he can have all of the attention for himself.

To find out more about how to adopt Semicolon, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lovey & Mindy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Grant is very affectionate and loves attention and being held. He likes it when you talk to him and loves cat nip toys.

His family moved and left him behind. His next family took very good care of him, but because of allergies, they could not keep him. Grant is a FIV positive kitty but that is not contagious unless cats would be in fights continually.

He can live with other cats and live a normal life.

To find out more about how to adopt Grant, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

