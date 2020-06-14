GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Hundreds Of Protesters Chant, Sing At Protest Near University of Pittsburgh Campus
MANCHESTER (KDKA) — Police and medics were on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA)

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say there was one victim. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, and medics transported him to a local hospital, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Police say they had originally been notified of an alert in the 1300 block of North Franklin Street around 10:35 a.m. where they found a round had hit a vehicle but no victim was found inside.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

