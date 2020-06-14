MANCHESTER (KDKA) — Police and medics were on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say there was one victim. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, and medics transported him to a local hospital, according to Pittsburgh Police.
CONFIRMED: A person was shot in the 1100 block of Sheffield St. in #Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood just before 11am.
No word on victim’s condition. Police and medics responding. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9EStRP1mSx
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 14, 2020
Police say they had originally been notified of an alert in the 1300 block of North Franklin Street around 10:35 a.m. where they found a round had hit a vehicle but no victim was found inside.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
