PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was left in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police responded to Shotspotter alerts in the 1200 block of Woods Run Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police officers and paramedics were directed to a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police officers were notified of a second gunshot victim who was taken to an area hospital by private transportation.
The second victim was listed in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
