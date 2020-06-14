Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Homewood, a massive mural is honoring the victims of police brutality.
Local artist Kyle Holbrook and several local children are painting the massive piece of art.
Holbrook hopes that the mural can help educate people who see it.
“The theme of the overall mural is African American history,” Holbrook said.
“Unfortunately, police brutality and racism has been part of African American history,” said Holbrook.
“I’m painting George Floyd, there’s going to be Breonna Taylor, also Ahmaud Arbery. Then we’re going to have some kids come this summer and fill some of the images in and write some messages,” Holbrook went on to say.
Holbrook has also worked with several other communities to create massive murals.
