PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers today will stay mostly southeast of Pittsburgh this morning and then again later this afternoon and evening.
Much of today will stay dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures slightly below normal right around 73 degrees.
The work week starts off dry and sunny with high temperatures back near normal nearing 80 degrees.
More sunshine and dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, before the next chance for rain showers arrive on Thursday.
For the end of the week, it’s still fairly quiet and sunny.
It will be hot with high temperatures right around 90 degrees for Friday and Saturday, with the slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm.
