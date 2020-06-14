GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Hundreds Of Protesters Chant, Sing At Protest Near University of Pittsburgh Campus
MANCHESTER (KDKA) — Police and medics are on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA)

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials tell KDKA there is one victim. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

