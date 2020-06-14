Comments
MANCHESTER (KDKA) — Police and medics are on the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials tell KDKA there is one victim. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.
CONFIRMED: A person was shot in the 1100 block of Sheffield St. in #Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood just before 11am.
No word on victim’s condition. Police and medics responding. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9EStRP1mSx
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 14, 2020
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.