PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting seven new Coronavirus cases Monday and no additional deaths for the fourth day in a row.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,086 since March 14. This includes 1,953 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases.

Officials report that 357 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with no increase in new patients since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 143 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains steady at 173, with 161 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 15, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/rDsRckA3Og — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 15, 2020

Today’s report of 2,086 cases reflects an increase of 7 cases since yesterday’s update. Additionally, there are 357 past or present hospitalizations and 173 deaths, which reflects no change. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 15, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 15, 2020

Of the 2,086 cases, health officials say 289 cases are in healthcare workers, which reflects 14% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

Meanwhile, the Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 14 (1%)

05-12 – 19 (1%)

13-18 – 36 (2%)

19-24 – 136 (7%)

25-49 – 706 (34%)

50-64 – 547 (26%)

65 + — 628 (30%)

Health officials say, as of Sunday, 40,786 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

