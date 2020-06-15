NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The body of missing 19-year-old Amari Wise has been found.

New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem confirmed to KDKA on Monday that Wise’s body was found.

The announcement of the discovery comes after New Castle Police say two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the missing person case.

New Castle Police report on their Facebook page that 47-year-old Todd Henry is being held at their police station.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.



The other suspect, 20-year-old Connor Henry, was arrested Sunday by police in Ocean City, Maryland, during a traffic stop. Ocean City Police say they tracked him down after getting a tip that the younger Henry was staying in the area.

Officers pulled him over on the Coastal Highway, briefly shutting down the busy stretch, while the arrest was made.

He will face charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Connor Henry is awaiting an extradition hearing in Maryland.

Wise was first reported missing on June 5.

RELATED STORIES:

KDKA was at the scene last week when investigators executed multiple search warrants at a home on Adams Street in New Castle. The main focus of the search was on the garage.

Wise’s family told KDKA it was at that house where he was last seen.

Since the 19-year-old disappeared, hundreds have helped out in the search for him.

“I just want my son back, only thing that matters to me,” Anitra Wise, Amari’s mother, said last week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.