CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — California University of Pennsylvania is planning to resume in-person classes and on-campus living for the upcoming fall semester.

Students will start the fall semester one week earlier than planned.

Classes will start on August 17, 2020 and will end before Thanksgiving.

“At this critical moment, the actions of one individual can ripple outward to affect the entire community,” University President Geraldine Jones said in an email to Cal U students, faculty and staff. “Our reopening plan assumes that you, and every member of our Cal U community, are committed to its success.”

On-campus classes will be taught in person as often as possible.

Virtual learning will be made available to help adhere to social distancing guidelines in some larger classes.

On-campus residence halls will be open. Roommates will operate as a “family unit,” acting in ways that protect each other’s health.

In her email, President Jones urged students and employees to “consider your own role in making our fall semester a safe and constructive experience for all.”

Masks and face coverings will be worn in classrooms, public areas, sports venues and performance spaces. Masks will not be required to be worn in private offices and inside residence hall rooms.

Campus buildings will be marked with social distancing cues such as signs and floor decals.

“We are acutely aware that COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to vulnerable populations,” Jones said. “At the same time, we believe that Cal U – with your active participation – can safely resume face-to-face classes and campus life.”