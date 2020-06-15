PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Summer keeps rolling along, park amenities in the City of Pittsburgh have been opening on a rolling basis during the pandemic.

The city says that most park amenities are supposed to be open by today.

In the ‘green phase,’ parks will be much cleaner.

The City says that the Department of Public Works will be regularly cleaning playgrounds.

During the reopening, the City says organized sports are allowed to resume.

Organizers must follow safety guidelines as permits will be accepted again for rentals of ballfields and open-air park shelters.

Block party permits and special event permits for outdoor groups will be allowed for groups of up to 250 people.

They must include a COVID-19 safety plan and hand-washing and social distancing protocols.

The City says restrooms, water fountains, swimming pools, and recreation centers will remain closed for now.

City spray parks open up today as well, with the exception of the one in Beechview.