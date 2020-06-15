Comments
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Department of Justice says a former youth sports coach in Washington County admitted to sending obscene pictures to a minor.
It was announced Monday that 46-year-old Timothy Cribbins pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Officials say Cribbins, on two separate occasions in December 2018, used Snapchat to send obscene photos to the girl, who was under 16 years old.
Cribbins had coached in the California, Pennsylvania community.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 15, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.