PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After postponing his entire tour, Kenny Chesney has set a new date for his stop in Pittsburgh.

He’ll play a show at Heinz Field on June 12, 2021 as part of his rescheduled Chillaxification Tour.

Heinz Field says the tour will stop at 18 venues with the same lineup featuring Florida George Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out,” Chesney says in a statement posted to Twitter.

“No Shoes Nation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

If you had tickets for the postponed date, they will be honored on June 12. If you can’t attend, you can get a refund from where you bought the tickets in the next 30 days.

Chesney was supposed to be in Pittsburgh on May 30, but postponed his tour because of coronavirus.