PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After postponing his entire tour, Kenny Chesney has set a new date for his stop in Pittsburgh.
Great news!
The @kennychesney #Chillaxification Tour has new dates set!
🗓️: June 12, 2021
The tour will visit 18 venues with the same lineup of special guests: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
🤠: https://t.co/5C0j2HYCNn pic.twitter.com/W1C5dQG1Nh
— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) June 15, 2020
He will be in Pittsburgh on June 12, 2021.
