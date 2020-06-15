NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police say they have taken a second suspect into custody in connection with the missing person case involving 19-year-old Amari Wise in Lawrence County.

New Castle Police report on their Facebook page that 47-year-old Todd Henry is being held at their police station.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Connor Henry, was arrested over the weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. He will face charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.





Connor Henry is awaiting an extradition hearing in Maryland.

Wise was first reported missing on June 5.

KDKA was at the scene last week when investigators executed multiple search warrants at a home on Adams Street. The main focus of the search was on the garage.

Wise’s family told KDKA it was at that house where he was last seen.

Since the 19-year-old disappeared, hundreds have helped out in the search for him.

“I just want my son back, only thing that matters to me,” Anitra Wise, Amari’s mother, said last week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.