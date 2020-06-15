Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local dog’s birthday was celebrated with a pet food drive for Animal Friends.
On Monday, the organization said in celebration of Pearl’s birthday, Andrew and Brian hosted a supply drive at Carnegie Dog Park.
The items were then donated to Animal Friends. The organization said the drive happens every year for Pear’s birthday.
“With this year being a little different, they decided to create a drive-by collection instead where friends and family could drop off their items at a safe distance,” a Facebook post says.
Happy birthday, Pearl!
