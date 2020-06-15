PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people are protesting in the Pittsburgh area and around the country to end racism, but not everyone who wants to protest can join because of work, childcare or health and safety concerns.

Jasiri X, executive director of 1Hood Media and a nationally known artist and activist, says the message is getting across— people are talking about racism and how laws and other institutions may need to change to stop it.

“As somebody that’s been involved in racial justice work in Pittsburgh since 2006, I don’t know if I ever thought I would see a moment like this,” he says.

If you can’t protest, and even if you are protesting but you want to make more of a difference, Jasiri X says one of the first things you should do is educate yourself. He suggests starting with a book called “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram Kendi.

“He lays it out that you’re either antiracist or you’re racist. That means if you’re not actively participating and trying to dismantle this system of white supremacy or white privilege, then you’re doing nothing and just accepting it,” he explains.

Jasiri also suggests supporting black-led and brown-led organizations that align with the messages of the protesters.

“They have been doing this work, and you can just give and support. We’ve been really shocked at the amount of support and donations that we’ve got,” he adds, referencing 1Hood Media.

The third thing is to stand up to racism in the places where you live and work or go to school, like the students at Fox Chapel and West Jefferson Hills school districts who are asking their administrations for change.

“Challenge racism where you are. If you’re at the dinner table and one of your family members has been racist, if you’re online or if you’re in a school,” he says.

One more way you can support the efforts of the protesters is to support black-owned businesses, both locally and nationally.