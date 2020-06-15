PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh artist is trying to find a home for a giant chimpanzee sculpture created from cardboard during quarantine.
Tyler Gedman shared a photo of the sculpture on Reddit and Instagram.
Glad this big guy is finally done. Started him back in April and finished today. I’m estimating a total of around 150 hours of work. This is the biggest and most time consuming project I’ve ever worked on. He’s completely constructed of recycled cardboard and hot glue. I used cardboard as my main building material because it is frequently discarded by society and can be found anywhere. Using recycled trash to make art is an idea I really like, especially since our economy is so harmful to the planet. I started building this chimpanzee in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although that situation was difficult, I think that the pandemic presented us with several gifts. My favorite gift being the gift of time. As pointed out to me, the most valuable thing I will ever have. Time is something that I’ve been running out of the last couple years with working on scenery for musicals and keeping up with art courses. It sure was nice to slow down, breath, and make something from my mind, unlike anything I’ve made before. It’s a powerful feeling to know that you can make something bigger than yourself. Whether that be physically or conceptually. #cardboard #sculpture #chimpanzee #upcycle
Gedman says it took over 150 hours to construct the giant chimpanzee from recycled cardboard and hot glue.
“I started building this chimpanzee in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although that situation was difficult, I think that the pandemic presented us with several gifts. My favorite gift being the gift of time,” Gedman writes on Instagram.
On Reddit Gedman asks if anyone knows a place in Pittsburgh that would like to give a home to the chimpanzee.
