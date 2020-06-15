PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be another mild start to your day today with morning low temperatures in the mid-50’s.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-70’s with cloudy morning skies.

Partly cloudy skies will move in for the afternoon.

There will be a chance for rain today, but the overall chance is low.

If you do see some rain, it won’t last very long.

Speaking of rain, it’s been another wet start to the year.

While we are about three inches behind last year’s pace, we are still about three inches ahead of our expected yearly pace.

We have seen 88 days so far with rain.

That means that so far this year, we have seen more days with rain than without.

We’ve also already have seen 6 of the 18 longest stretches of days with rain so far this year since the start of 2018.

That’s notable because 2018 is the wettest year on record for Pittsburgh and 2019 was a top ten year when it comes to precipitation as well.

While morning temperatures may be on the cool side for some, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70’s.

Temperatures are expected to slowly tick up for the work week with highs near 80 degrees beginning Tuesday and mid-80s for high temperatures beginning on Friday.

