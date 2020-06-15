GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:10th Street, Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Sinkhole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 8 months after a massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh and swallowed a bus, crews are putting the finishing touches on repairs.

According to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 10th Street is scheduled to reopen June 30.

Crews were on scene Monday pouring concrete to resurface the road where the 20-feet-deep sinkhole opened up at the end of October.

Pittsburgh Public Safety first estimated repairs would take about eight weeks, but the timeline later changed to months.

No one was injured.

Comments