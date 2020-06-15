PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 8 months after a massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh and swallowed a bus, crews are putting the finishing touches on repairs.
According to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 10th Street is scheduled to reopen June 30.
SINKHOLE UPDATE: Crews are starting to pave 10th Street near Penn Avenue after a sinkhole formed there last October. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4KtBvwlWNj
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 15, 2020
Crews were on scene Monday pouring concrete to resurface the road where the 20-feet-deep sinkhole opened up at the end of October.
The iconic #PittsburghSinkhole is no more. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the rebuilt stretch of 10th St between Penn & Liberty. The massive sinkhole opened up in October 2019 swallowing a Port Authority bus. No one was hurt. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AryV0Z2Pnz
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 15, 2020
Pittsburgh Public Safety first estimated repairs would take about eight weeks, but the timeline later changed to months.
No one was injured.
