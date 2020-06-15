Comments
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating Monday after two girls died when they became trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks.
The hammock was tried to a tree and a brick pillar, police said. The pillar collapsed and fell on the 13- and 14-year-old on Sunday night, according to police.
Officers freed the girls, who were taken to a hospital, where they later died of their injuries.
No names have been released.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.