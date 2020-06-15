Comments
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – A WVU football player has tested positive for coronavirus.
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a Mountaineer football player has been infected with COVID-19.
The player will self-isolate for the next 14 days, while other football players who could have been exposed are identified. Those players will also have to self-isolate.
Voluntary workouts for WVU football players began Monday.
The university has not identified the player.
