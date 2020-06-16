GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The 2020 Fayette County Fair has been canceled.

The news was announced in a Facebook post late Monday night.

The Fayette County Board of Directors cited safety concerns for volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and visitors.

Directors also cited a lack of clarity from the state and potential financial coal risks.

The board of directors is exploring the possibility of holding a market livestock show and sale for local youth.

The board hopes and is looking forward to the next fair in the summer of 2021.

 

