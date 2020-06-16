PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Convenience store 7-Eleven announced that they are canceling their annual free Slurpee day due to the coronavirus.
It’s the first time in nearly 20-years that the store has had to cancel it’s 7-Eleven day on July 11.
Since 2002, the store annually gave out free Slurpees on July 11 to celebrate the day.
“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees, and employees,” 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a news release. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right.”
7-Eleven says it plans to celebrate its birthday by donating one million meals to people in need.
The store also says that in order to let customers celebrate in a safe and responsible way, they will be giving customers a free medium Slurpee coupon into members 7Rewards loyalty accounts that can be redeemed during the month of July.
