PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of rioting and injuring a police officer during protests that turned violent in downtown Pittsburgh the weekend following George Floyd’s death.

Pittsburgh Police asked for help identifying him last week.

They say 24-year-old Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan from Carnegie was captured on surveillance footage multiple times throwing concrete, rocks and debris at police. He allegedly hit an officer on the head, causing a concussion.

Police suspect he also looted at least one business.

UPDATE 06/16/20 Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan, 24, of Carnegie. He is charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Riot, and 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is currently being held in the ACJ on separate charges. pic.twitter.com/0ltFhLHlqL — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 16, 2020

Augustyniak-Duncan is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, riot and three counts of endangering another person.

According to police, he’s already in the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.