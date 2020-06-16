BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are reminding people to be “a good neighbor” and not set off fireworks at night.
On Tuesday, the department said on Facebook that it is receiving calls for fireworks at night.
Police say the fireworks are being set off after 9 p.m. and startling older residents.
“While PA law has recently changed to allow certain types of consumer fireworks, there are exceptions, including not being within 150 feet of an occupied structure. One law that has not changed is Disorderly Conduct, which prohibits unreasonable noise,” the post says.
“So before deciding to ignite one of these bad boys, take a minute and ask yourself two questions: Am I being a respectful neighbor? Do I want to pay fines for my actions? Here endeth the lesson,” the police said on Facebook.
