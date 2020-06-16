Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman has been arrested after police say a man found stabbed inside his Butler apartment died from his injury.
According to Butler City Police, 43-year-old Robert Wagner died from a single stab wound to his chest. Police say he was found inside his apartment on the 100 block of West Jefferson Street.
As officers investigated, they say they developed a witness and recovered a large blood-covered knife at the scene.
Wagner’s roommate, 31-year-old Shaina Grush, was arrested, taken to the Butler County Jail and arraigned.
A judge remanded her to custody with no bail.
