BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler County state representative has introduced a House resolution calling for the impeachment of Gov. Tom Wolf over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, who represents parts of Butler County, says he and 24 co-sponsors introduced five articles of impeachment against the governor.
In a statement, Rep. Metcalfe says these are “certainly unprecedented and chaotic times” but Gov. Wolf’s response to coronavirus harmed citizens and violated their rights.
You can read the five articles of impeachment here.
The articles of impeachment were introduced as Gov. Wolf and GOP-led Legislature are clashing over the emergency declaration the governor issued at the pandemic’s beginning, with lawmakers voting to end it and Wolf insisting he has veto power.
