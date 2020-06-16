Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — Hersheypark is set to open for the season on July 3.
The park will open on July 3 and will introduce its tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster — Candymonium.
Hersheypark says it will be following guidance from both the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to keep guests, team members, and community members safe.
The park says it will be using the following protocol, including but not limited to:
- Sanitizing high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout Hersheypark.
- A new reservation system will be used to manage capacity limits.
- Social distancing will be reinforced through signs and ground markings.
- All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings. Guests will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark.
