PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ivanka Trump was in Pittsburgh for a food distribution event.

On Tuesday, Trump took part in the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and visited the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ. She was joined by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, among others.

The program helps distribute food boxes to farmers and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you Bishop Mann for hosting us at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Pittsburgh, PA,” Trump said in a tweet. “Through amazing faith based organizations such as yours our #FarmerstoFamilies food box program has delivered over 20 M boxes of fruit, meat and dairy to families in need!”

In a tweet, Trump also said she was “grateful to listen and learn from faith & community leaders how together we can bring about healing and holistic revitalization to underserved communities across the nation.”

“Black churches are great forces for justice, equality and human dignity in our nation,” the tweet reads.

Trump is a senior advisor to Pres. Donald Trump, her father.