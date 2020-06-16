JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The Jefferson Hills officer who died after being critically injured in a vehicle crash earlier this month will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Public visitation for Officer Dale Provins Jr. will be held this Friday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Hills Municipal Building.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and to social distance.

Then, on Saturday, a service at his gravesite will be public at the Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth.

Those who would like to attend are asked to be there no later than 11 a.m.

Provins, 50, died on June 13, ten days after he was injured in a crash while in an on-duty vehicle on Old Clairton Road.

An oncoming vehicle crossed over the center line a hit the police cruiser head-on.

Provins, who was a Marine Corps veteran, was rushed to a local hospital by medical helicopter, but eventually died from his injuries.

He served with the Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department for 15 years and was a second-generation police officer.

Provins leaves behind a fiancée, daughter, parents and his siblings.