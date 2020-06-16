GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Crawford Village, Fatal Shooting, Lindsay Ward, Local News, Local TV, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in McKeesport.

The shooting took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday night in Crawford Village in McKeesport.

Investigators say that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When McKeesport Police arrived, they requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit.

A large police presence was at the scene of the shooting for several hours.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

At this time, no one has been arrested, and police have not released any details about a suspect in the shooting.

Allegheny County Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Comments