MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in McKeesport.
The shooting took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday night in Crawford Village in McKeesport.
Investigators say that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.
When McKeesport Police arrived, they requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit.
A large police presence was at the scene of the shooting for several hours.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
At this time, no one has been arrested, and police have not released any details about a suspect in the shooting.
Allegheny County Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.