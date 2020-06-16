PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Ohio restaurant has named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf their “employee of the month” after a business boom.
Erie News Now reports that Breakwall BBQ say that they’ve had hundreds of customers cross the border to eat at their restaurant.
“A lot of people from Pennsylvania who wanted to get out of of their houses got out of their houses and came and visited us,” owner Mike Morgan told Erie News Now.
Erie County continues to be in the “yellow phase.”
The owners say they’ve broken sales records, and a big chunk of it is Pennsylvanians.
Morgan says naming Gov. Wolf as the employee of the month was a tongue-in-cheek move.
“We’re making a killing, and we’re grateful for it,” he said. “I wish they could too. People are ready to get out of their houses.”
