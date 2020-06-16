GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:President Trump References Antwon Rose's Name In Speech About Executive Order On Policing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Commonwealth Court on Tuesday scheduled oral argument for later this month regarding the Senate Republicans’ lawsuit to enforce a Legislature-approved resolution that aims to end Pennsylvania’s pandemic shutdown.

The court set the hearing for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29 and will use video conferencing.

A request by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that the state Supreme Court take up the case remains pending.

Republican majorities in the House and Senate, along with a few Democrats, voted last week to end the emergency disaster declaration Wolf has used to close “non-life-sustaining” businesses, ban large gatherings and order people to stay at home.

