PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures just shy of 80 degrees.
Winds will be out of the northeast.
They will be light at around 2 to 5 mph. Tomorrow will see a return of rain chances for places south of I-70 as another low pressure area slides in from off the east coast.
This will give everyone a chance for rain on Thursday, with rain being most likely during the afternoon hours.
Besides that, temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the work week and into the weekend with us seeing highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.
Monday’s high temperature could hit the upper 80’s before the arrival of a cool front cools us off and settles the region.
