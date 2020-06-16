Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are reporting minor injuries after a train and car collided.
Forward: Train/car collision w:minor injuries – Peach St at Gallatin Tigers Rd; Police Fire and EMS on scene. Rail traffic is stopped at this time.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 17, 2020
On Tuesday, Allegheny County said the collision happened in Forward Township on Peach Street at Gallatian Tigers Road.
Police, firefighters and EMS are all on the scene.
Rail traffic is also stopped, officials say.
